Konecny tallied a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

After a recent seven-game goal drought, Konecny has lit the lamp three times in his last four outings. The 22-year-old winger has 14 goals, 38 points and 95 shots on goal through 41 contests this season. His strong consistency makes him a reliable option for fantasy owners -- his longest point drought was three games from Nov. 13-16.