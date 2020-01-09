Flyers' Travis Konecny: Opens scoring Wednesday
Konecny tallied a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.
After a recent seven-game goal drought, Konecny has lit the lamp three times in his last four outings. The 22-year-old winger has 14 goals, 38 points and 95 shots on goal through 41 contests this season. His strong consistency makes him a reliable option for fantasy owners -- his longest point drought was three games from Nov. 13-16.
