Flyers' Travis Konecny: Out indefinitely
Konecny was diagnosed with a concussion following Saturday's win over the Senators and is out indefinitely.
Konecny took a harsh open-ice hit from Mark Borowiecki in this contest and didn't return. While the timeline is unclear, Konecny likely won't be back within the next week. It's a major blow to the Flyers' top six, as the 22-year-old leads the team in goals (11) and points (28). The team will likely shuffle the lines to help fill the void.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.