Konecny was diagnosed with a concussion following Saturday's win over the Senators and is out indefinitely.

Konecny took a harsh open-ice hit from Mark Borowiecki in this contest and didn't return. While the timeline is unclear, Konecny likely won't be back within the next week. It's a major blow to the Flyers' top six, as the 22-year-old leads the team in goals (11) and points (28). The team will likely shuffle the lines to help fill the void.