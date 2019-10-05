Konecny scored two goals on three shots in Philadelphia's 4-3 win over Chicago on Friday.

In his first game since inking a new six-year contract in September, Konecny provided immediate return on the Flyers' investment with a pair of even-strength tallies. The 22-year-old scored 24 goals in each of the last two seasons while totaling 96 points in that time. He may be primed for a breakthrough season in 2019-20.