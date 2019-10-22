Konecny collected two points, a goal and an assist, both coming on power plays, in Monday's 6-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Konecny just continues to roll in the early part of the 2019-20 season, now with 10 points through seven games. While it's still early, the winger appears well on his way to surpassing his 49 points from a year ago. Only once this season has Konecny failed to find the scoresheet.