Flyers' Travis Konecny: Pair of points in lopsided win
Konecny collected two points, a goal and an assist, both coming on power plays, in Monday's 6-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Konecny just continues to roll in the early part of the 2019-20 season, now with 10 points through seven games. While it's still early, the winger appears well on his way to surpassing his 49 points from a year ago. Only once this season has Konecny failed to find the scoresheet.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.