Konecny (upper body) is not expected to play Monday against Calgary after he participated in a rehab skate before Philadelphia's morning session, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Coach John Tortorella was not able to provide an update on Konecny's status following the morning skate. The leading scorer of the Flyers didn't play Saturday versus Montreal after being injured last Thursday against Boston.
