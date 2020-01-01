Flyers' Travis Konecny: Picks up assist with man advantage
Konecny recorded a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.
The winger collected the secondary helper on Claude Giroux's third-period tally. Konecny has two tallies and eight assists over his last 10 games. He's just under a point-per-game pace with 11 goals and 24 helpers through 37 appearances this season. The 22-year-old is on track for a career year.
