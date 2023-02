Konecny (upper body) was added to the IR on Saturday, per Bill Meltzer of NHL.com.

Saturday's contest in New Jersey will be the third contest Konecny has missed since suffering the injury Monday against Calgary. The 25-year-old forward has had another strong season with 27 goals (a career high) and 27 assists through 52 games. Kieffer Bellows or Elliot Desnoyers could enter the lineup while Konecny is out, with Olle Lycksell moving up to a line with Kevin Hayes and Joel Farabee.