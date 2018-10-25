Konecny has two goals and five points in nine games this season.

The young forward had a modest three-game point streak until he didn't post a point against the Avalanche on Monday. His recent play is definitely reassuring, but the Flyers have deployed Konecny for less than 14 minutes in four of the last six games. He's playing less than he did a season ago, which definitely puts a cap on his production.

