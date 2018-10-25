Flyers' Travis Konecny: Playing better as of late
Konecny has two goals and five points in nine games this season.
The young forward had a modest three-game point streak until he didn't post a point against the Avalanche on Monday. His recent play is definitely reassuring, but the Flyers have deployed Konecny for less than 14 minutes in four of the last six games. He's playing less than he did a season ago, which definitely puts a cap on his production.
More News
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Goal and assist in lopsided loss•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Looks ready to play Saturday•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Injured during practice•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Tough breaks in early going•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Records goal in loss•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Expanding duties coming in 2018-19•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.