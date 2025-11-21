Konecny notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

Konecny helped out on Tyson Foerster's game-tying goal in the third period and Travis Sanheim's game-winner at 3:51 of overtime. While Konecny is in a five-game goal drought, he's supplied four assists in that span. The 28-year-old forward is up to five goals, 11 helpers, 42 shots on net, 31 hits, 15 blocked shots, 13 PIM and a plus-2 rating across 19 appearances this season. He'll run a little streaky at times, but he plays a valuable top-six role for the Flyers that should keep him involved on offense.