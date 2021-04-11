Konecny scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.
He fired home Philly's first goal of the afternoon before setting up Shayne Gostisbehere for the team's second. Konecny extended his point streak to five games in the process, and on the season he has nine goals and 28 points through 34 contests.
