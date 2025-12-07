Konecny scored a goal, fired eight shots on net, blocked two shots and dished out two hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Colorado.

Konency stuffed the stat sheet Sunday in an effort highlighted by his goal just under six minutes into the second period. His eight shots on net set a new season high for him, proving that he hasn't lost his goal-scoring touch from the past three seasons with 24-plus scores. With his performance Sunday, the 28-year-old winger is up to seven goals, 23 points, 60 shots on goal, 41 hits and 21 blocks through 27 games this season. Konecny's tally raised his point streak to four games, where he has two goals and four assists in that span. He trails only Trevor Zegras for the team lead in points, making Konecny a strong point-scoring option with good category coverage in fantasy for the rest of the season. Look for Konecny to finish above the 50-point mark for the fifth consecutive season.