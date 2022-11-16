Konecny scored a goal and registered an assist in the Flyers' 5-4 overtime loss to Columbus on Tuesday.

Konecny extended his point streak to seven games. He's up to seven goals and 19 points in 16 contests this season. He's logging nearly 20:00 of ice time per game, which would be a career-high if he maintains it for the full campaign. Between that and his hot start, it wouldn't be surprising if he finishes with over 65 points for the first time.