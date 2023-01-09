Konecny contributed a goal in a 6-2 loss to Toronto on Sunday.
Konecny scored at 18:00 of the first period to narrow Toronto's lead to 2-1. That extended Konecny's point streak to eight games and pushed him up to nine goals and 15 points over that span. He has 21 goals and 41 points in 34 contests this season.
