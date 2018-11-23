Flyers' Travis Konecny: Posts three points in win
Konecny scored a goal and assisted on two others in a 4-0 win over the Rangers on Friday.
Konecny was also given a five-minute fighting major on Friday. The scrap, coupled with his goal and two helpers, gave the 21-year-old his first Gordie Howe hat trick. Meanwhile, the young winger has registered points in three straight games and for the season has six goals and 14 points in 22 games.
