Konecny scored a goal and fired five shots on goal in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.

The 20-year-old forward has been feeling it lately, notching one goal and four points in his last four contests. Konecny's currently skating with Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier on the Flyers' first line, so he should continue to have plenty of opportunities to score as long he's able to hang onto his spot in Philadelphia's top six.