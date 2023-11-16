Konecny scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Carolina.

He also added four shots on net, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. Konecny potted his 10th goal of the season on a slick re-direction of a Nick Seeler shot from the point inside the final minute of the first period, giving the Flyers a 2-0 lead, and Carter Hart took care of things from there. Despite his early goal-scoring prowess, Konecny only has four assists through 16 games to begin the campaign, but he's rounded out his producion with 52 shots, 32 PIM and a plus-6 rating, an impressive defensive showing for a player who hasn't been in the black in plus-minus since he was a 20-year-old in 2017-18.