Konecky scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

His tally late in the second period proved to be the winner for the Flyers as they emerged victorious in the latest battle for the skies. Konecky now has two two-point performances sandwiched around the All-Star break, and the 21-year-old is up to 13 goals and 28 points through 49 games on the season.