Konecny scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Chicago.

The second-period tally extended Konecky's point streak to seven games, during which he's racked up five goals and 12 points. The 26-year-old has proven that last season's point-a-game pace was no fluke, collecting 54 points in 57 contests, and he sits four goals short of the career-high 31 he recorded in 2022-23.