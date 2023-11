Konecny scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Konecny had cooled off a bit with no points over his last two games, but he scored in the first period of Friday's contest. The 26-year-old forward is already up to nine tallies with three assists and 38 shots on net through 11 games. He's added 16 PIM, five hits and a plus-2 rating while playing on the top line.