Konecny scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.

Konecny's goal in the second period kept the Flyers from getting shut out by Dustin Wolf. Overall, it was a strong December for Konecny, who had eight goals and nine assists over 15 games for the month. The 28-year-old is up to 13 tallies, 36 points, 89 shots on net, 49 hits, 23 PIM, 23 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 39 appearances. He continues to thrive on a line with Trevor Zegras and Christian Dvorak, which has emerged as the Flyers' top trio at this stage of the campaign.