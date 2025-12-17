Konecny recorded a goal, an assist, three shots and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Konecny closed out the scoring for the Flyers with an empty-netter with 1:35 left in the game, but prior to that, he set up Trevor Zegras' goal in the second frame. Zegras has been getting a lot of attention thanks to his four-game goal streak, but Konecny can't be overlooked. The 28-year-old winger has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of the Flyers' last nine games, tallying 12 points (four goals, eight assists) and a plus-6 rating over that stretch.