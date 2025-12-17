Flyers' Travis Konecny: Pots two points Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Konecny recorded a goal, an assist, three shots and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
Konecny closed out the scoring for the Flyers with an empty-netter with 1:35 left in the game, but prior to that, he set up Trevor Zegras' goal in the second frame. Zegras has been getting a lot of attention thanks to his four-game goal streak, but Konecny can't be overlooked. The 28-year-old winger has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of the Flyers' last nine games, tallying 12 points (four goals, eight assists) and a plus-6 rating over that stretch.
More News
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Reaches 500 career points•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Point streak at four games•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Two power-play points in win•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Two helpers against Devils•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Pockets pair of helpers•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Earns two more points in win•