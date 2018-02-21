Konecny (foot) is expected to play Thursday against Columbus, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The positive news comes despite the fact that Konecny skipped Wednesday's practice while nursing the injury, which he likely picked up in the course of Tuesday's win over Montreal. Expect Konecny to maintain his top-line role Thursday, where he has excelled while playing alongside Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier. In the 13 games since Jan. 23, Konecny has scored seven goals and 14 points while averaging nearly 18 minutes on ice per game; compare that to his first 47 contests of the season, in which he scored eight goals, 20 points, and saw 13-and-a-half minutes of ice per game.