Konecny had two assists and four hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers. He also had three hits and two PIM.

Konecny was credited with secondary assists on goals by James van Riemsdyk and Matt Niskanen, his first multi-point performance since the second game of the round robin. After finding the net 24 times during the regular season, Konecny has yet to score a goal and has six assists in 14 playoff games.