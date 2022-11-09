Konecny scored a goal and was credited with an assist during a 5-1 victory over the Blues on Tuesday.

Konecny connected on a highlight-reel marker Tuesday, aided by all six Flyers on the ice. Goalie Felix Sandstrom executed a tip pass that ignited a string of passes and was capped by a crisscrossing Konecny, who notched his first goal in eight outings. The 25-year-old right winger has earned seven assists during his last six outings.