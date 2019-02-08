Konency has three goals and seven points with a plus-2 rating in the last seven games.

The Flyers lost Thursday night, but Konency's stronger play and the Flyers' previous eight-game winning streak pretty much coincided with each other. In the 10 games prior to heating up, Konency had two goals, three points and a minus-7 rating. If he continues to play well, the 21-year-old could challenge his scoring numbers from last season, but it will take a couple very strong months. He has 14 goals and 31 points in 54 games this season.