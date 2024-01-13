Konecny notched two assists, three shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

Konecny set up goals by Joel Farabee and Owen Tippett, both of which tied the game for the Flyers at various points. Since the holiday break, Konecny has five goals and seven helpers over nine contests. The 26-year-old is up to 21 goals, 18 assists, three power-play points, 141 shots on net, 28 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-16 rating through 42 appearances.