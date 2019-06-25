Flyers' Travis Konecny: Qualified by Philly
Konecny was issued a qualifying offer by the Flyers on Tuesday.
Konecny showed modest improvement last season, scoring two more points than the 47 he scored in 2017-18. Philadelphia's 2015 first-rounder will likely earn a bridge deal from the team this offseason.
