Konecny scored two goals in Friday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

The 22-year-old's been locked in since the Flyers' final game before the All-Star break. In his last 18 contests, Konecny has piled up nine goals and 17 points, pushing him to his second consecutive 20-goal, 40-point campaign -- with plenty of time left on the calendar for more. Philly remains a long shot to make the playoffs -- the team's currently six points back of third-place Carolina in the Metropolitan Division, with three other clubs ahead of them in the wild-card standings -- but if Konecny stays hot, the Flyers could make things very interesting.