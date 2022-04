Konecny scored for his 50th point in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Konecny has compiled 15 goals to complement 35 assists through 75 games this season, and thanks to his dogged effort against the Habs which included six shots on goal, he's now posted at least 200 shots for the first time in his career (204, to be exact). Konecny doesn't stuff the box score like most top-line forwards, but he's at least trending in the right direction and setting himself up for a strong finish.