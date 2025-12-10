Flyers' Travis Konecny: Reaches 500 career points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Konecny produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.
His assist on a Christian Dvorak tally late in the first period gave Konecny 500 career points, and the 28-year-old winger then added an empty-net goal late in the third. Konecny has gotten onto the scoresheet in five straight games and found the back of the net in three straight, and on the season he's racked up eight goals and 25 points in 28 contests.
