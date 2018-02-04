Konecny posted three assists in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators on Saturday.

The second-year player continued his hot streak and moves to two points behind his point total from his rookie season. Konecny has points in seven of the last eight games, posting five goals and 10 points during that stretch. He's up to 11 goals and 26 points this season. At this rate, Konecny is in position to set new career highs in goals and points before the middle of February.