Flyers' Travis Konecny: Records goal in loss
Konecny scored and recorded three shots on goal in a 3-2 overtime defeat against the Islanders on Friday.
Now 21 years old, Konecny broke out last season with 24 goals and 47 points in 81 games, but a vast majority of that production came when he was on the top scoring line. His value seems tied to playing with the No. 1 line, but the very encouraging part about his goal Friday was the fact Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier weren't even dressed, let alone on the ice to help Konecny. More of that and Konecny's value will rise even higher.
