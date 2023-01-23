Konecny registered seven shots but zero points versus Winnipeg on Sunday.
Despite his seven shots in Sunday's tilt, Konecny remains mired in a six-game goal drought dating back to his hat-trick performance against Washington on Jan. 11. During his slump, the 25-year-old winger has racked up an impressive 25 shots, so that goal should be coming sooner rather than later.
