Konecny contributed a goal and an assist in a 5-2 loss to Edmonton on Tuesday.

Konecny's tally came midway through the second period to narrow the Oilers' lead to 2-1. He then provided the primary assist on Marc Staal's goal late in the same frame to tie the game. Philadelphia fizzled out beyond that, but Konecny's efforts extended his scoring streak to five games, giving him two goals and seven points in that stretch. The 26-year-old is up to 18 goals and 33 points in 37 outings in 2023-24.