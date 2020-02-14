Flyers' Travis Konecny: Records two shots
Konecny posted two shots on goal in a 6-2 victory over the Panthers on Thursday.
It was a relatively quiet night for Konecny, but he remains just a goal shy of 20 this season, and he only needs three more points to reach a career high. Konecny has a career high 15.6 shooting percentage during 2019-20, but he's also on pace to reach 182 shots on net, which is the same total he had last season. The 22-year-old has 19 goals and 47 points with a minus-5 rating and 122 shots on goal in 55 games this season.
