Konecny scored three goals on seven shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.

Konecny potted his first goal in the final minute of the first period. His second marker came shorthanded and gave the Flyers a 4-1, third-period lead. Washington cut the deficit to one goal, turning Konecny's second goal into the game-winner, and the productive winger sealed the win with an empty-netter in the final seconds of regulation to complete the hat trick. Konecny's in the midst of a career-best scoring surge, as he's mustered 12 goals and eight assists during his current 10-game point streak.