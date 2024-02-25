Konecny (upper body) won't play Sunday versus the Penguins, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The Flyers will be without Konecny for a second straight game after the winger was hurt in practice Friday. It's a tough blow for Philadelphia, as Konecny leads the team with 27 goals and 54 points through 57 games. Olle Lycksell, who was recalled Sunday, will slot into the lineup in Konecny's absence.