Konecny (upper body) will miss Saturday's road matchup with the Penguins, per Bill Meltzer of the Flyers' official site.

While Konecny is set to miss his third consecutive game, he was spotted practicing in a non-contact jersey Friday, which indicates he is on track to return in the near future. The 28-year-old winger has helped carry the load offensively for the Flyers with 23 goals, 34 assists and 130 shots on net to go with 80 hits and 31 blocked shots across 58 games this season. If he continues to progress in his recovery and can ultimately shed the non-contact jersey in practice, he could return to Philadelphia's lineup as early as Monday's home game against the Rangers.