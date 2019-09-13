Flyers' Travis Konecny: Remains unsigned
Konecny has yet to re-sign with the Flyers and didn't report for the start of training camp Friday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Flyers are in active discussions with Konecny, so at this point it's safe to assume he'll be signed prior to Opening Night. The 22-year-old forward notched 24 goals and 49 points in 82 games last campaign.
