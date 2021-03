Konecny (not injury related) will be added to the Flyers' active roster and play in Tuesday's game versus Pittsburgh, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Konecny has missed Philadelphia's last five games due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, but he's expected to return to a prominent role Tuesday, skating on the Flyers' fourth line and second power-play unit against the Penguins. He's racked up five goals and eight points in 12 games this campaign.