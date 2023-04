Konecny (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Friday, per CapFriendly.

Konecny is expected to return from a 16-game absence Saturday against the Sabres. The 26-year-old has 27 goals and 54 points through 52 games this season. He had five points in three games prior to his injury. Konecny will jump back into a top-six role where he's averaged a whopping 20:03 of ice time.