Konecny (upper body) will be sidelined versus Edmonton on Tuesday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Konecny had just recently rediscovered his offensive game with three goals and two assists in his last three contests but now will find himself watching from the press box. The 25-year-old center will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Philadelphia and could still be an option to face the Habs on Friday. Both Kevin Hayes and Owen Tippett should be in contention to take on a first-line role with Konecny shelved Tuesday.
