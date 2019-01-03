Konecny hasn't recorded a point in the last six games. He also has just two points with a minus-7 rating in the last 12 contests.

The Flyers were probably hoping a new voice would help their struggling young players, but the coaching change has apparently negatively impacted Konency's fantasy value. He has no goals and two points in eight games with Scott Gordon as head coach. Overall, Konecny's numbers aren't bad -- nine goals and 21 points in 39 games -- but he needs to pull out of this cold streak soon in order to stay in fantasy lineups.