Flyers' Travis Konecny: Scoreless in last six contests
Konecny hasn't recorded a point in the last six games. He also has just two points with a minus-7 rating in the last 12 contests.
The Flyers were probably hoping a new voice would help their struggling young players, but the coaching change has apparently negatively impacted Konency's fantasy value. He has no goals and two points in eight games with Scott Gordon as head coach. Overall, Konecny's numbers aren't bad -- nine goals and 21 points in 39 games -- but he needs to pull out of this cold streak soon in order to stay in fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: On four-game pointless streak•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Hot streak continues•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Heating up again•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Posts three points in win•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Lights lamp twice in OT loss•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Continuing slow start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...