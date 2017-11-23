Konecny failed to score a goal for the 12th consecutive game during Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Talent isn't in question with Konecny, and he posted a respectable 11 goals and 28 points as a rookie last season. However, skating on the third line and averaging 1:54 of power-play time per game isn't an ideal fantasy setup. With his upside currently capped, there aren't many seasonal leagues where the sophomore can provide serviceable numbers. His long-term outlook remains encouraging for deep keeper/dynasty settings, though.