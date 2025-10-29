Konecny scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-2 shootout win over Pittsburgh.

Konecny put the Flyers up 2-1 early in the second frame with a shot off the rush from the right circle. It was his 200th NHL goal. The 76-point (82 games) winger from 2024-25 has gotten off to a slow start this season with just five points (two goals, three assists) in nine contests. Konecny has no multi-point games so far, but he does have 20 shots. He will have a big offensive game soon -- he's due.