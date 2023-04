Konecny scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

Konecny cut the Penguins' lead to 3-2 late in the third period, beating Casey DeSmith with a one-timer from the slot. The 26-year-old Konecny has goals in consecutive games since returning from a 16-game absence with an upper-body injury. He's up to 29 goals, a career high, and 56 points through 54 games this season.