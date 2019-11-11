Konecny tallied a goal and added a helper in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Bruins.

Konecny deposited his eighth goal of the year at 13:50 of the first period, and set up Philippe Myers' tally just over four minutes later. Konecny is quickly becoming a go-to player for the Flyers, with 19 points and 40 shots in 17 contests. He's on pace to shatter his career-high 49 points from last year, but he's also shooting 20 percent, a figure that's likely to decline as the season progresses.