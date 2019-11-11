Flyers' Travis Konecny: Scores and assists in win
Konecny tallied a goal and added a helper in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Bruins.
Konecny deposited his eighth goal of the year at 13:50 of the first period, and set up Philippe Myers' tally just over four minutes later. Konecny is quickly becoming a go-to player for the Flyers, with 19 points and 40 shots in 17 contests. He's on pace to shatter his career-high 49 points from last year, but he's also shooting 20 percent, a figure that's likely to decline as the season progresses.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.