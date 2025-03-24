Konecny recorded a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Blackhawks.

Konecny was one of three Philadelphia forwards who recorded multi-point games in this contest, and the 28-year-old managed to score in back-to-back games for the first time since the end of the year -- he had previously accomplished this feat on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2. This was his 24th goal of the season, but it seems Konecny won't be able to reach the 30-goal plateau for the third consecutive campaign in 2024-25 unless he goes on a hot streak in the final weeks of the season. However, even with his recent struggles, Sunday's effort allowed the winger to match his career-best 68 points from last season.