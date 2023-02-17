Konecny scored twice on three shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Kraken.
Konecny had gone eight games without a point and 13 contests without a goal since his Jan. 11 hat trick. The 25-year-old tallied twice in the third period, but the Flyers never came close to making this a competitive game. He's up to 26 tallies, 51 points, 158 shots on net, 46 hits, 67 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 50 appearances this season.
