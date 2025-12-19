Konecny scored a goal on four shots in a 5-3 defeat to Buffalo on Thursday.

Koencny is currently on a four-game point streak and has written his name on the scoresheet in nine of his last 10 outings. During his hot streak, the 28-year-old winger has tallied five goals and eight assists, including a trio of power-play points. Look for Konecny to continue to feature on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit moving forward.